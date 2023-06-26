Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

