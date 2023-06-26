Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases £7,389.84 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Innes purchased 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £7,389.84 ($9,455.97).

Dowlais Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:DWL opened at GBX 120 ($1.54) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.33. Dowlais Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,000.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Articles

