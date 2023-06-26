Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 0.6 %

LON DUKE traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 31.98 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 214,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.53 million, a PE ratio of 456.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Royalty news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 382,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £114,741 ($146,821.50). 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.