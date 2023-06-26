DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

DXC Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 402,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

