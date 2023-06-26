Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 87.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 14.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.75. The company had a trading volume of 286,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.93.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

