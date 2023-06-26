EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 4.9% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.41. 96,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,068,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
EHang Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%.
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
