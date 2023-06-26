EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 4.9% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.41. 96,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,068,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

EHang Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in shares of EHang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 146,957 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

