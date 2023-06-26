Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.46. 1,088,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,735. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $465.26. The company has a market capitalization of $431.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

