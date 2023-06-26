ELIS Price Hits $0.0653 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $153.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06537811 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $797.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

