Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 194,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 85,816 shares.The stock last traded at $29.32 and had previously closed at $29.17.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $514.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

