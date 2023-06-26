Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after buying an additional 883,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

