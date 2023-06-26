Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Enel Stock Up 0.9 %

Enel stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 175,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,212. Enel has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.