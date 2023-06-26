Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,021,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 427,029 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Enfusion Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 230.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $125,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 79,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $197,302. 39.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

