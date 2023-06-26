Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $21.08

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.32. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 6,108 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELVN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $786.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

