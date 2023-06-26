EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 2.6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 71,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,542,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

EQRx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQRX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EQRx by 804.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

