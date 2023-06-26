Ethereum Classic Trading Up 20.2% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.48 or 0.00061077 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $286.74 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,251.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00288041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00740630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00541237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00124336 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,601,467 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.