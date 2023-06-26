Ethereum Trading Up 9.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $226.60 billion and approximately $7.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,885.32 or 0.06211936 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043721 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030755 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017661 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013996 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,191,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
