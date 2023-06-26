Ethereum Trading Up 9.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $226.60 billion and approximately $7.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,885.32 or 0.06211936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,191,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

