Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Down 14.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 441,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 742,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.