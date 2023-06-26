European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Martin Breuer Purchases 6,700 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Martin Breuer bought 6,700 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £5,829 ($7,458.73).

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

EAT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 86.80 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 493,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,054. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £312.53 million, a PE ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.48.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

