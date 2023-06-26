Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $60.14 million and $22.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

