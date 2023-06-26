Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $141.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

