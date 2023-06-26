Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Position Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 614.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,132. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

