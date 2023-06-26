Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $179.81 million and $35.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,061,884 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

