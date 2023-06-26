Financial Survey: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Vacasa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vacasa and Caribbean Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 4 2 0 2.33 Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Vacasa presently has a consensus price target of $3.36, indicating a potential upside of 442.09%. Given Vacasa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

This table compares Vacasa and Caribbean Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.19 billion 0.23 -$177.90 million ($0.74) -0.84 Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribbean Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Caribbean Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -14.50% 18.00% 4.49% Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vacasa beats Caribbean Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

