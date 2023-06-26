Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$51,840.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider Terence (Siong Woon) Peh bought 80,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$51,840.00 ($35,506.85).

Terence (Siong Woon) Peh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Terence (Siong Woon) Peh acquired 3,112 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,022.80 ($1,385.48).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

