Findev Inc. (TNSGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 20th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Findev Stock Performance
TNSGF opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Findev has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
About Findev
