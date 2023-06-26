Findev Inc. (TNSGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 20th

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Findev Stock Performance

TNSGF opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Findev has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

