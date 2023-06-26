First Financial Corp IN Acquires 2,127 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

