First Financial Corp IN Buys 1,896 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.70 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

