First Financial Corp IN Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

