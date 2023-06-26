First Financial Corp IN Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

