First Financial Corp IN Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

LLY opened at $467.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $467.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average of $373.88. The company has a market capitalization of $443.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

