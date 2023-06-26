First Financial Corp IN Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

