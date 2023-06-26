First Financial Corp IN Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

