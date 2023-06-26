First Financial Corp IN Sells 110 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $337.06 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

