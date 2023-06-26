First Financial Corp IN Sells 115 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $447.02 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

