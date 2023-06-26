First Financial Corp IN Sells 315 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

