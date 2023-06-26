First Financial Corp IN Sells 823 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $269.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.