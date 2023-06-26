First Financial Corp IN Sells 966 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NEE stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

