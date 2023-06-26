First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

FM stock opened at C$31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$36.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.585839 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.