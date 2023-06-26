F&M Bancorp (FMOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of F&M Bancorp stock remained flat at $58.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. F&M Bancorp has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $58.50.
About F&M Bancorp
