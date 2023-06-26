Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIO. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

