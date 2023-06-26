Fortune 45 LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 1,207,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,185. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

