Fortune 45 LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.15. The stock had a trading volume of 272,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

