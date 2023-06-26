Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.29.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.15 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

