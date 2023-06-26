Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.71

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 91217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $898.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

