F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,570 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in FOX by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.89. 35,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

