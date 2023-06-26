F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,685 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 232,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

