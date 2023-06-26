F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MRO traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,089. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

