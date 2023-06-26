F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 55,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.35. 1,399,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.