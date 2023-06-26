Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,367 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.05. 791,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.