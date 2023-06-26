Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $21.93 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.12. 243,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

